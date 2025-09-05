Learn new moves at Lynnwood Community Dance Sept. 12

Dust off your dancing shoes for the Lynnwood Community Dance, hosted by the Dudes and Dolls Square Dance Club — no experience or dance partner required.

Date: Friday, Sept. 12

Time: 7:30-9:30 p.m.

7:30-9:30 p.m. Location: Cedar Valley Grange #306, 20526 52nd Ave. W., Lynnwood.

Dancers are encouraged to wear casual, comfortable clothing and shoes that allow for movement. Be prepared to learn — and have fun!

Entry is free, with suggested donation of $10 per person.

Dudes and Dolls has been in Lynnwood for 58 years, offering teaching square dancing, line dancing and many other dance lessons.

The club meets every second, fourth and fifth Friday from September to May at the Cedar Valley Grange. This year’s lessons start Sept. 16. View the full dance here.

To learn more about the Community Dance or how to join the club, visit the Dudes and Dolls website — or by emailing jobecker123@gmail.com or calling 425-308-3950.

