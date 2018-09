Local business owners are invited to Coffee with the Chamber on Tuesday, Sept. 4.

The topic of discussion will be: what if the customer isn’t completely right? Share how you deal with a difficult situation, and turn an unhappy customer into a customer for life.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, Sept. 4 at the Lynnwood Chamber Office, 3815 196th St. S.W., Ste. 136 next to the Convention Center.

To register, click here.