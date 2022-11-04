Learn the art of forest bathing with mindfulness nature walks Nov. 5, 19 and Dec. 3

Lynnwood resident Ly Duong, in collaboration with the Lynnwood Parks and Recreation Department, is hosting three mindfulness forest walks for the community at Lynndale Park on Nov. 5, Nov. 19 and Dec. 3.

“Simply by slowing down and spending time in nature, we offer ourselves the chance to stop, feel and reconnect with our bodies and senses,” Duong said. “We become calmer and our mind becomes clearer.”

Each guided forest walk will begin at 10 a.m. and will last approximately two hours. The focus of the walks, Duong said, is to help individuals turn off their cluttered thoughts and tune into their senses. This practice, called forest bathing, intentionally supports long-term healing, wellness and resilient engagement, she said, as well as boosts immune strength, improves cognitive functioning and reduces stress, anger, anxiety and depression.

On top of taking time to slow down and spend time in nature, Duong will teach practices to help individuals reconnect to the natural world.

Pre-registration for the walks is required by Friday at 10 a.m. and the cost for each walk is $30. More information will be sent to registered participants a day before the walk.

Lynndale Park is located at 18927 72nd Ave. W. in Lynnwood.