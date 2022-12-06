Learn tips and tricks to successful self care during Dec. 15 workshop

ThreeHealth Metabolic Health and Weight Management is hosting an event Thursday, Dec. 15 focused around self care and learning to stop sacrificing one’s health for others.

Marlene Sexton, LMFT and Alexis Morales, CHC will be at the event to talk about self-care strategies.

The free workshop will run from 6-7 p.m. Dec. 15. Click here to reserve a spot as space is limited.

Contact the ThreeHealth team at contactus@three.health or call/text 425-606-0022 with questions.

ThreeHealth Metabolic Health and Weight Management is located at 3500 188th St. S.W. Suite 250 in Lynnwood.