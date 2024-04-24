Learn to make exotic cocktails at Temple Distilling April 27

In response to the popularity of hands-on cocktail classes earlier this month, the Temple Distillery Company is hosting one more instructional event Saturday, April 27. The class will be held at 7 p.m. at the company’s tasting room, 19231 36th Ave. W., Suite F, Lynnwood.

Jonathan Stanyard, a winner of several national and global cocktail competitions, will be leading the class. Drinks that will be covered in the two-hour class include:

Orange Snapper: Constant Reader, Carrot Juice, Miso, Lemon, Herb & Spice Blend.

Basil-Strawberry Gimlet: Chapter One London Dry, Basil-Peppercorn Syrup, Lime topped with Strawberry-Rhubarb Foam

Gnome-groni: Chapter One Navy Strength, Fennel-infused Vermouth, Pamplemousse, Suze, Matcha

Learn more or register for the $70 class here.