Learn to make holiday cards and gift tags during SilverKite online workshops Dec. 9

Join Alisha of SilverKite Community Arts on Zoom from 1:30-2:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9 for a workshop exploring watercolor techniques and winter-themed designs for making cards and gift tags.
Sno-Isle Libraries is partnering with SilverKite Community Arts to offer this free online intergenerational workshop.
Supplies needed for the Dec. 9 event:
– Ink pen. A watercolor-friendly fine Sharpie is suggested.
– Watercolors
– Container for water
– Thin and thick brushes
– Three cards
– Three tags
Register on the SilverKite website to get your Zoom link.
If you have any questions about your registration, contact SilverKite by email at info@silverkite.us or by phone at 360-218-4884.
