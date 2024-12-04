Learn to make holiday cards and gift tags during SilverKite online workshops Dec. 9

Join Alisha of SilverKite Community Arts on Zoom from 1:30-2:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9 for a workshop exploring watercolor techniques and winter-themed designs for making cards and gift tags.

Sno-Isle Libraries is partnering with SilverKite Community Arts to offer this free online intergenerational workshop.

Supplies needed for the Dec. 9 event:

– Ink pen. A watercolor-friendly fine Sharpie is suggested.

– Watercolors

– Container for water

– Thin and thick brushes

– Three cards

– Three tags

Register on the SilverKite website to get your Zoom link.

If you have any questions about your registration, contact SilverKite by email at info@silverkite.us or by phone at 360-218-4884.