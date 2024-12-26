Lego Brick Building at Lynnwood Library Jan. 3

Youth ages 5 and up are invited to visit the Lynnwood Library for Lego Brick Building from 3:30-4:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3.

Build, create and share your masterpiece with fellow builders. Stop by anytime during the 60-minute drop-in session to share your creativity with other kids and enjoy snacks.

Drop-ins welcome as capacity allows.

Learn more here.

The Lynnwood Library is located at 19200 44th Ave .W., Lynnwood.