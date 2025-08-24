Leland Miyawaki to speak at Sept. 9 meeting of Olympic Fly Fishers

6 mins ago 1
Lake Ballinger Center (Photo courtesy Daniel Johnson)

The Olympic Fly Fishers of Edmonds is hosting a presentation Tuesday Sept. 9 by Leland Miyawaki, legendary Puget Sound fly angler, fly designer and conservation advocate.

Miyawaki’s topic, “Topwater Fly Fishing for Sea-run Cutthroat and Coho Salmon,” dives into one of the most thrilling and visually explosive ways to fish the salt. He’ll share how his famous Miyawaki Beach Popper came to be and demonstrate his minimalist approach to triggering surface strikes from sea-runs and coho.

Leland Miyawaki

This meeting is open to the public with the doors opening at 5:30 p.m. and the talk from 6-8 p.m. at the Lake Ballinger Center, 23000 Lakeview Dr., Mountlake Terrace.

For more information about Leland Miyawaki or the club, visit olympicflyfishers.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

BACK TO HOME