Latino Educational Training Institute Bazar Navideño showcases Hispanic artists

Posted: December 7, 2024 2
(Photo by Nick Ng)

The Latino Educational Training Institute (LETI) of Lynnwood hosted its first Christmas Bazaar (Bazar Navideño) Saturday at its new community center in South Everett. Dozens of local residents browsed and shopped for handmade crafts and artwork that represent various Latino cultures, including those from Peru, Colombia and Mexico.

Aztec art.
Put your picture on a teddy bear hoodie.
Crocheted bee and ducks.

LETI Founder Rosario Reyes thanked several young artists for contributing their work, including florist Diyana Mendoza, crochet artist Andrea Arteaga and ornament artist Yali.

Artists Diyana Mendoza (center) and Andrea Arteaga with LETI Founder Rosario Reyes (left).
Yali (sitting) talks about her art in Spanish as LETI founder Rosario Reyes translates to English.

Reyes also thanked Sen. June Robinson for helping LETI to get a $3.8 million grant to buy the building for the new community center; and Rep. Julio Cortes and Rev. Paul Benz for helping to start the Christmas bazaar.

Sen. June Robinson speaks at the LETI Bazar Navideño as LETI founder Rosario Reyes looks on.
Snohomish County Councilmember Megan Dunn said she was glad to attend to support the event.
Rev. Paul Benz shops for gifts.

Members of the Peruvian musical group Alma Andina – Manual Medina and Oscar Bailon – performed at the bazaar.

Alma Andina members Manual Medina (left) and Oscar Bailon perform.
Alma Andina member Manual Medina

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

BACK TO HOME