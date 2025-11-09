LETI partners with Waterfront Center to celebrate Día de los Muertos

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support Lynnwood Today!

The Edmonds Waterfront Center and the Lynnwood-based Latino Educational Training Institute (LETI) joined hands to co-host more than 250 attendees for the Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) festival. Día de los Muertos is usually held during the first week of November to honor and remember those who have gone before.

While the holiday’s name might seem somber to some, the celebration is joyous and typically includes music, dancing and food all aimed at remembering and paying respects to friends and family members who are no longer with us. These celebrations take a festive tone, as celebrants recall amusing events and anecdotes about the departed, and the event is seen by many as a time to celebrate and rekindle the closeness and love felt for those who have died.

Friday’s event included a traditional altar where attendees were invited to leave mementos and photos of their departed loved one, offer flowers and food, and even write notes to them. There was also a kids’ activity room where the younger set could create their own Día de los Muertos-themed art. Many participants showed up in traditional costume with faces painted to reflect to reflect the Day of the Dead theme.

Mariachi Mexico Lindo provided festive upbeat music as dancers from Grupo Cultural de Danze Mexican de LETI transfixed attendees with a series of lively performances followed by a buffet of traditional food.