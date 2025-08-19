LETI seeks school supply donations before Aug. 26 resource fair

The Latino Educational Training Institute (LETI) will host a back-to-school donation drive and resource fair Aug. 26. The community is invited to support local Latino youth and their families, ensuring they start the school year “equipped, confident and ready to thrive.”

Date: Tuesday, Aug. 26

Tuesday, Aug. 26 Time: Noon to 5 p.m.

Noon to 5 p.m. Location: LETI Everett office – 9930 Evergreen Way Building Y, Everett

LETI requests school supply donations or other services or health and educational resources. LETI is looking for organizations to provide free services such as haircuts, medical check-ups, and dental and vision services.

Booths and resource tables are limited to 20 organizations. Donations must be received or confirmed no later than Aug. 25.

Sign up to donate or contribute HERE.

For information, call 206-279-7673 or email nelly@letiwa.org.

— Contact Ashley at ashley@myedmondsnews.com.