LETI to host annual gala fundraiser Sept. 27

The Latino Educational Training Institute (LETI) invites the community to an evening of celebration of impact, unity and action at its Anniversary Gala Saturday from 6-10 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 27 at the Lynnwood Event Center, 3711 196th St. S.W.

This year’s gala features dinner, an auction and live music. Proceeds will support LETI’s mission of advancing education, leadership and community engagement within Latino and multicultural communities in Snohomish County.

RSVP is required to attend. You can purchase tickets here.

For inquiries or to reserve your spot, contact 425-510-8792 or email info@letiwa.org.