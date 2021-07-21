Letter to the editor: Chris Eck has integrity, practical experience to represent Lynnwood

Dear Editor,

I met Chris in the mid-90s as a colleague and as my supervisor. The respect and admiration I have for her comes from observing her as a boss, a mentor and as a friend. I know her to be kind, intelligent, caring, funny and dedicated to her family and her community. I cannot imagine Chris giving any less than 100% to anything she undertakes. She is a creative problem-solver and not only listens to the needs and opinions of others — she hears them.

I don’t see Chris as a typical politician in that I absolutely believe that if she were faced with a choice of doing that which would be politically expedient or that which is right — she wouldn’t hesitate to do the right thing. She is an exemplary individual and Lynnwood would be lucky to have her looking out for the best interests of the city.

If Lynnwood is looking for a leader that understands the needs of the community first-hand and who has the skills to drive meaningful policies that will create positive change city wide, then vote for Chris Eck. She has what it takes to represent you with integrity and commitment. I highly recommend Chris Eck for Lynnwood City Council Position 1. She is the only Democrat in the race that will bring a fresh, new perspective and will serve everyone she is elected to represent!

Vote Eck on Aug. 3.

Sincerely,