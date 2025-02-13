Letter to the editor: A message from your new Lynnwood Postmaster

Dear Editor,

It is with great pride that I step into the role of Postmaster for Lynnwood. As the 16th postmaster to serve this community, I join a legacy built on customer service stretching back to at least 1948. The U.S. Postal Service as a whole is also embarking on a remarkable year, celebrating 250 years of Delivering for America.

This historic milestone is a moment of reflection and progress. Here in Lynnwood, we are embracing the future with optimizations to our network and services designed to meet your needs. From expanding USPS Ground Advantage for affordable shipping to introducing new services like Next-Day Priority that makes shipping faster and more convenient, USPS remains dedicated to providing reliable and innovative solutions.

Beginning my postal journey in 2004, I am committed to bringing my experience to Lynnwood and ensuring our Post Office remains a cornerstone of the community. My team and I look forward to strengthening connections, supporting local businesses, and delivering the service excellence you’ve come to expect.

Thank you for trusting USPS to be part of your daily lives. Here’s to a bright year ahead!

Sincerely,

Aimee Singleton

Postmaster, Lynnwood