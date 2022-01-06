Letter to the editor: As mayor, Don Gough built a strong foundation for Lynnwood’s future growth

Editor:

On behalf of the City of Lynnwood, I would like to extend my sincere condolences to the family and friends of former Mayor Don Gough, who passed away on Jan. 4, 2022, at the age of 70. Mayor Gough’s legacy will continue on in Lynnwood as a leader who helped build a strong foundation for our future growth.

Don Gough was the sixth Mayor of the City of Lynnwood, serving from 2006-2013. Prior to that, he was on the Lynnwood City Council for 10 years, from 1995-2005.

Under former Mayor Don Gough’s leadership, our City Center Plan was adopted and Lynnwood began moving forward with key infrastructure projects such as 44th Avenue West widening and the 44th Avenue West Pedestrian Bridge, which connected the Interurban Trail to the Lynnwood Transit Center. Early planning also began on the Lynnwood Link light rail extension, setting the stage for the infrastructure which we are seeing the benefits of today. Our state-of-the-art Traffic Management Center was constructed along with a City Hall remodel under Mayor Gough, bringing us the ability to leverage technology to keep our busy streets moving efficiently.

Mayor Gough was instrumental in the creation of Lynnwood Moving Forward: Our Community Vision, which has become our guiding document, our foundation for making strategic and purposeful decisions about the future of our city. Another significant accomplishment of Mayor Gough was his leadership resulting in the renovation of our Lynnwood Recreation Center, which remains one of our city’s greatest assets.

Additionally, Mayor Gough led our city through the 2008 recession, the worst financial crisis our city has ever experienced. Through critical decision making, Lynnwood was able to keep city services functioning and get us back on a path to recovery.

Please join me in reflecting on and celebrating the life and legacy of Don Gough.

Sincerely,



Lynnwood Mayor Christine Frizzell