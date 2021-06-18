Letter to the editor: Christine Frizzell best choice for Lynnwood mayor

Editor:

In a few short weeks, the residents of Lynnwood will once again have the opportunity to vote their choice for the next mayor of Lynnwood. We will wish Mayor Smith a happy retirement and welcome her successor for the next four years.

Currently the record shows we have three candidates running for the Mayor of Lynnwood position. All three currently serve on the Lynnwood City Council and as a former city councilmember and council president, I have served with two of them. I met Christine Frizzell three years before she ran for her first term on the city council. It was evident early on that she was a visionary and would be an asset in moving Lynnwood forward…she exceeded the expectations of many of us.

I believe the strongest candidate for the next mayor of Lynnwood is Councilmember Christine Frizzell. She has the strong leadership skills and commitment it takes to continue the momnetum of moving Lynnwood forward.

Those qualities include the following:

Strong educational background

Small business and property owner

Excellent speaking and writing skills

Multiple years serving on the city council including vice president and president

Collaborative — works well with all of our citizens, city staff and stakeholders

Superior work ethic and discipline

In closing, I would remind you that a community reflects its leadership at the local level.

Do the right thing…vote for Christine Frizzell. You will not be disappointed.

Sincerely,

Loren Simmonds

Former city council president and city councilmember