Letter to the editor: City council candidate Naz Lashgari represents future of Lynnwood

Editor:

I’ve had the pleasure of meeting and working with Naz Lashgari for the past several years. Naz has shown not only a deep understanding of Lynnwood, but also an equivalent understanding of our underrepresented community members. Naz will bring her unique perspective as well as her longtime volunteer experience with her to her council position. I cannot recommend her highly enough. Naz represents the future of Lynnwood.

Ruth Ross

Lynnwood City Councilmember