Letter to the editor: Crossing party lines to vote for Janelle Cass

Editor:

Recently, I attended a panel discussion at the Black Box Theatre at Edmonds College on drug addiction and public safety, hosted by Janelle Cass, who is running for State Senate in District 21. I was surprised by what I learned, motivating me to write this letter. You may think these issues aren’t of concern to you, but I believe they soon will be, if left unchecked.

Janelle organized this thoughtful and articulate group of professionals working to address drug addiction. Included were Snohomish County Sheriff Adam Fortney; Mayor Nehring of Marysville; Mike Kersey, founder of Courage to Change; Randy Hayden of the Snohomish County Chemical Health and Advisory Board and Dr. Gregory Jantz, who has written extensively on addiction.

Drug addiction has been rising at an alarming rate within our communities. One concerning addiction now is fentanyl. Often other drugs sold on the street have been laced with fentanyl, unknown to those buying the drugs. It’s highly toxic (over 500 reported deaths in Snohomish County so far this year), also highly addictive and problematic to treat. For example, heroin requires a seven-day period for detox, but the time needed for fentanyl is 28 days. However, insurance companies deny coverage for this longer period.

Prisons lack space to accommodate the overload of addicts arrested, encouraging treatment program options rather than jail time. Of note, Snohomish County Jail has established its own rehab center.

Addicts often return to the streets, some of which are becoming increasingly unsafe. Fentanyl addiction in particular can produce bizarre behaviors, including long-term psychosis. Homelessness and crime are also on the rise as a result, and through recent legislation, police are hampered from pursuing or prosecuting such individuals. The panel agreed that further efforts and legislation are crucial to address these problems.

You can access a video of this forum here: youtu.be/EekFOaQmaOc.

I had the pleasure of seeing Janelle Cass in action through our work together on the Edmonds Citizens Tree Board. She’s smart and persuasive, knows how to get things done and works tirelessly to do so. She also cares deeply about her community and her agenda is focused on responding to the complex challenges facing us now, both human and environmental, with the goal of preserving and enhancing our way of life. She’s not who you’d expect as a politician — she genuinely cares, she listens, and has the skills to to be effective in addressing these challenges facing us.

I’m a Democrat and she’s Republican, but in this case I believe that following the status quo and ignoring these current challenges is not the wise choice. In this case, it just makes sense to elect Janelle Cass.

I sincerely hope that others will make the effort to become aware of the issues at stake in this upcoming election considering Cass’ candidacy, and to vote from an informed perspective.

Suzanne Juergensen

Edmonds