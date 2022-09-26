Letter to the editor: Federation of Democratic Women supports Chase for appointment to vacant county council seat

Editor:

The Salish Sea Chapter of the Federation of Democratic Women is proud to recommend the appointment of Carin Chase to the vacant District 3 seat on the Snohomish County Council.

Chase’s proven leadership is what our county needs. Her education and experience have prepared her to make decisions that can improve the lives of people in our county. She has a real and deep understanding about how our community members live and what concerns them.

Chase invited all District 3 Precinct Committee Officers (PCOs) to talk with her about overall goals in county governance and their policy concerns. Furthermore, Chase is committed to open communication with community members and has invited the public to send their suggestions to her.

Chase’s appointments and elections to positions at the county and state levels are extensive and demonstrate the trust and confidence organizations and individuals place in her.

We are proud to work with an energetic, practical and collaborative woman like Carin Chase. She exemplifies responsive and responsible governance.

In solidarity,

Cathy Baylor, President

Washington State Federation of Democratice Women

Salish Sea Chapter