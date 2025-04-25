Letter to the editor: Four necessary changes to Regional Fire Authority operations

Editor:

On April 22, Edmonds voted to join the South County Fire RFA. Although I agree that annexation is the right long-term solution for Edmonds, I voted no because I believe the city has done a poor job of negotiating the terms of the annexation. My research into the issue identified four necessary changes to the way the RFA operates which should have been negotiated prior to an annexation vote. These changes are still relevant today and they should be of concern to residents of Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace, Brier and Mill Creek also.

For context on each of these recommendations, please see opinion pieces that I authored during the campaign on RFA funding mechanisms, service levels, staffing levels and metrics. My recommendations are:

1. a commitment to match Shoreline’s 35% benefit charge funding model to more equitably distribute costs and save homeowners hundreds of dollars.

2. establishment of an independent commission to study alternate delivery models and make recommendations to improve the efficiency of EMS service delivery.

3. a commitment to publish metrics for each member city in addition to the overall RFA metrics.

4. a commitment to publish specific, data driven improvement plans beyond just adding stations and personnel to ensure a culture of continuous improvement for all served communities while managing cost.

I call on residents in the other RFA communities to join us in lobbying the RFA commission and management to enact these meaningful changes to manage costs and continually improve the services offered by the RFA.

Niall McShane

Edmonds