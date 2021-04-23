Letter to the editor: How will city address traffic impacts of new residential units near Costco?

Editor:

On July 18, 2020, you reported on the expansion plans for the Alderwood Mall and provided your readers with a brief update about the project. As we all know, there is ongoing construction currently happening at the old Sears location. According to public record, this new addition will add living space (apartments) with retail space located below these units. What isn’t being talked about is the property across the street near Costco adding more residential units as well as a Home Depot and the massive amount of congestion this will add to already overpopulated roads creating even further traffic congestion. As a reader and resident, I would like to know what is being done to combat this issue. Will there be expansions seen on all roads surrounding these properties? Will there be public data provided with estimates about how many additional cars we will see in the surrounding areas daily and additionally, how will this affect an already overcrowded parking lot at Alderwood Mall?

Sincerely,

Michelle Kjolso

Lynnwood