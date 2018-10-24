Letter to the editor: In support of re-electing Sen. Maralyn Chase

Dear Editor:

I am writing in support of Sen. Maralyn Chase’s campaign for re-election to the Washington State Senate.



Sen. Chase is one of the most steadfast, clear-thinking people I know. She is an FDR democrat, who has dedicated herself to standing for workers rights, reproductive rights, fair taxes, racial justice, environmental justice, Universal Healthcare, fully funded public schools, immigrant rights, consumer protection, housing for all — in short for the human rights of everyone in our community.

She is a woman of true strength and courage, who never waivers when challenged. She is a leader and a role model. If Sen. Chase is ever afraid, she doesn’t show it. She deals with injustice head on and, with the confidence of someone who long ago made up her mind to always do what is right, stands tall and speaks the truth as she knows it.

Sen. Maralyn Chase has been a gift to our community. We are so lucky to have someone with such clear integrity working for us in Olympia. Someone who cares that each and every one of us is healthy, is treated with respect, and has equal opportunity to thrive. Someone who is willing to stand against all odds to protect us and to develop and fight for policies that ensure our well-being.