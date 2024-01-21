Letter to the editor: It’s time we replace College Place Elementary and Middle Schools

Editor:

I’ve been a teacher at College Place Elementary School for the past 26 years. In my capacity as a private citizen, I’m urging my fellow community members to vote yes on Propositions 1 and 2 on February 13.

College Place Elementary and Middle Schools are incredible school communities, each with exceptional, capable and committed staff that work hard on behalf of their students and families. Regrettably, the buildings that we teach in, and that our students learn in, have been in disrepair for years. As two schools that were built quickly and cheaply to accommodate the rapid, post-WWII growth in our region, with over 150 exterior doors, the College Place schools are neither safe nor secure.

Our students and staff need a facility that will keep us safe and healthy. We need a facility that can be easily secured, and one that doesn’t make heating and cooling a daily nightmare. We need a facility with safe internal hallways, and infrastructure that supports today’s technology.

Finally, we need a roof that doesn’t leak, and a drop-off area that doesn’t back up traffic into adjacent streets.

I understand our district is hosting a tour of College Place Middle for the general public Monday, Jan. 22 at 5:30 p.m. I would encourage you to attend to witness for yourself the condition of our school.

Our school buildings haven’t changed much since they opened more than 50 years ago. It’s time they get rebuilt. Please vote yes on Feb. 13! We’re counting on you.

Kathleen Seymour

College Place Elementary School Librarian