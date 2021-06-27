Letter to the editor: Jim Smith committed to protecting Lynnwood neighborhoods

Editor:

I am writing in support of Jim Smith for the next mayor of Lynnwood. I have read up on our three candidates, and while I believe they are all upstanding people acting in good faith, Jim Smith is the person taking most seriously the concerns of long-term residents concerned about the impacts of rapid change and gentrification in our city.

You won’t see many Jim Smith campaign signs: this is intentional. He dislikes their environmental impact, and believes a campaign should be run on community engagement. Jim has lived in Lynnwood most of his life, and has decades of experience as a local business owner and council member in the 1990s and 2010s. He is a beloved volunteer in senior homes, he has worked with the hungry and unhoused, and is inclusive in his vision for Lynnwood. He wants our city to be safe for all, no matter our race or gender or age. He wants to help seniors age in place. He wants to mitigate the effects of sky-rocketing taxes on all residents. I have met him several times to talk about our city, and as a member of a minority group myself, I have felt nothing but respect from him. Most of all, he listens.

I would like to focus on one aspect of his campaign in particular, which is his approach to development. He is the only candidate questioning the idea that Lynnwood has to be a “regional model” for development. “Regional model” sounds fine on the surface, but what it means is that Lynnwood will absorb all of the pressures associated with population growth, the mass transit corridor and light rail. Edmonds and Brier are going to protect single-family housing as much as possible, so Lynnwood will end up with problems including massive housing density that’s not supported by our infrastructure, and traffic density caused both by mega-developments (the neighborhoods where they’re being built are not walkable by any means, so they will add thousands more vehicles to our roads) and by commuters from the whole of Snohomish County who will drive to light rail from their low-density neighborhoods. Light rail will be great for Brier! Not so much for Lynnwood.

Jim is also pushing back on the notion that development necessarily addresses the affordable housing crisis. Again, escalating housing costs are a region-wide problem, and are not solved by mega-developments in our city. Other rapidly-gentrifying areas (Capitol Hill, the U-District, and Georgetown in Seattle for example) show that high-density development is not affordable unless the entire region is itself affordable. ($1,500 for a 200-square-foot “apodment”, anyone?) Current mega-developments in Lynnwood primarily benefit non-local developers.

There is a lot of talk about the “missing middle” (condos etc.) as a compromise between single-family and high-density housing. This also sounds appealing on the surface – who wouldn’t want more townhomes and duplexes as options for modest starter homes? But they will be likewise be developed and rented out by investors, many of whom would never set foot in Lynnwood.

Our city is becoming Lynnwood, Inc. Everywhere we look, we see streets being ripped up, trees chopped down, beloved community hubs disappearing (the Strickers building is not long for this world … guess what’s going there instead??), and all with direct negative impact on the lives of those of us who already live here. The people making the money don’t live here; you can bet they live in quiet, leafy low-density areas that won’t be rezoned any time soon. It’s not elitist to want your neighborhood to retain some of the characteristics that made you want to move there in the first place – it’s normal! Even people of modest income (I count myself among them; I didn’t become a homeowner until I was 49) want their neighborhoods to stay quiet and safe. A home is by far the single biggest expense most of us will ever deal with, and we choose where to live even more because of the neighborhood than because of the individual home.

Jim Smith understands our feelings about our neighborhoods and our city; he is listening, and will try to save what’s left. Please consider giving him your vote for mayor of Lynnwood in August.

Louisa Mackenzie

Lynnwood