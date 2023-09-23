Letter to the editor: Josh Binda — we deserve better

Editor:

“Councilmember Binda? Councilmember Binda, are you with us?” said Lynnwood City Council President Shannon Sessions to awaken fellow Councilmember Josh Binda from slumber.

Binda was, once again, asleep during a Wednesday city council work session. Not once, but multiple times. However, this isn’t the first instance. In past meetings, Binda has been documented dozing off during discussions on city business. They can be found on the Lynnwood City Council’s website and by clicking here.

During the meeting, the council discussed the 2022 GSO Compensation Study. The City of Lynnwood hired a human resources consulting firm to study the wages of the City’s 67 unionized General Salary Ordinance (GSO) employees spread across nine departments compared with those working for other Seattle Metro Area cities. The firm made recommendations to raise the wages of all Lynnwood GSO employees yet ran out of time for a full and complete analysis for the council, they said.

Lynnwood’s GSO workers are relying on the City Council to make informed decisions regarding their wages. Their livelihoods are at stake and Binda, an elected representative of our community, is asleep.

Incredible.

This and other chronically errant behavior by Binda demonstrate that he neither cares nor wants to meaningfully serve our community.

Lynnwood deserves better.

I encourage all Lynnwood residents to sign the petition and give our community the opportunity to democratically decide to vote to Recall Josh Binda. Visit RecallBinda.com for more information.

Diodato Boucsieguez

Lynnwood

Committee to Recall Joshua Binda, Chair