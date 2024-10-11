Letter to the editor: Judges supporting Whitney Rivera

Editor:

We the judges of Snohomish County District Court, Cascade Division, have worked with Judge Whitney Rivera for over 15 years and are honored to support her to retain her position as Snohomish County Superior Court Judge.

Judge Rivera is one of the most skilled lawyers and judges that we have had the pleasure of knowing. Her experience as a long-time litigator, appellate attorney and judicial officer have given her a level of expertise in court rules and procedures that is exceptional. As a lawyer, she was routinely called upon to assist colleagues with legal questions, and notably she was responsible for creating the extensive trial skills program at the Snohomish County Public Defender Association. As a judge, she taught at the Washington state judicial college.

Perhaps more impressive than her legal skills are her work ethic, initiative, and leadership. One example is her tireless work, without compensation, on behalf of a client seeking commutation of a life sentence. Judge Rivera has also advocated statewide for improvements to the judicial branch.

Finally, Judge Rivera has the compassion and temperament needed to serve as an effective judge. Throughout her many years as a public servant, she has prioritized making sure that all members of the community have access to justice, including the most vulnerable.

Snohomish County needs experienced judges like Judge Rivera to tackle the challenging issues Snohomish County communities face. Without hesitation, we add our names to the list of every other sitting judge in Snohomish County in endorsing Judge Whitney Rivera.

Judge Jennifer Rancourt

Judge Rachelle Francis

Snohomish County District Court

Cascade Division, Arlington, Washington