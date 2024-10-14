Letter to the editor: Judicial candidate Mary Anderson committed to community

Editor:

I recently had the privilege of hearing Judicial Candidate Mary Anderson speak at the Recovery Café in Everett. It was truly inspiring to witness a political figure engage with a group that is often overlooked—people in recovery and those who have been marginalized by society. Mary’s presence at the café wasn’t just symbolic; it showcased her genuine commitment to the word “community,” emphasizing that it should include everyone, regardless of their past.

During her talk, Mary educated those in attendance about their rights, especially how convicted felons who have served their time and satisfied all legal requirements can regain the right to vote. She didn’t just talk about the importance of civic participation — she acted on it by helping to register new voters on the spot, ensuring their voices will be heard in the upcoming election.

In an era when many politicians make empty promises, it was refreshing to see someone actually doing the work they talk about. Mary Anderson’s actions spoke volumes about her integrity and her dedication to making sure every member of our community feels seen and valued. Because of this, I’m proud to say that she has my vote this November.

Olivia Amundson

Marysville