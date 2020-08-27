Letter to the Editor: Larsen should be praised for supporting Post Office

Dear Editor,

The valiant efforts of local lawmakers should be applauded for actions to slow the blatant assault on our Post Office and on our free elections that seem to be taking place on a daily basis by the man who currently occupies the White House.

Congressman Rick Larsen and Eastside Rep. Suzan DelBene joined labor unions outside the Post Office in Everett last week to denounce the attack on voting rights before they both flew back to the nation’s capital to support legislation designed to ensure the safety of the Post Office and integrity of the 2020 elections.

Larsen is not a newcomer in the effort to protect the sacred federal agency. He should be praised for his willingness to stand up to President Trump with his vote for the USPS Fairness Act back in February as well as joining with other lawmakers to pass the Heroes Act in May that included $25 billion for the Postal Service and an additional $3.6 billion to help prepare for the general election.

In addition to his fight to maintain our cherished postal system, Congressman Larsen and Rep. DelBene joined labor unions outside the Post Office in Everett last week to denounce the attack on voting rights

Thank you, Rick Larsen. You truly live up to your title as the representative for the residents of our district. Trump does not deserve another four years in the White House, but Rep. Larsen has shown he deserves another term in Congress.

Dan Aznoff

Mukilteo