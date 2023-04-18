Letter to the editor: Lynnwood hygiene center could use your donations

Editor:

With the weather becoming warmer, the Lynnwood hygiene center is gearing up for increased use of services. Services provided are restroom, showers, laundry, snacks and clothing. If you are spring cleaning or downsizing, the center would appreciate your donation of the whole array of men’s clothing and hygiene products. First-aid and laundry supplies are helpful and an additional list of donations can be found on the website.

What: Hygiene Center

Where: 19726 64th Ave.W. (behind Lynnwood L.A. Fitness). Cross streets: Hwy 99 and 196th

When: Monday – Saturday 10 a .m.-6 p.m. check-in by 4:30 p.m.

Sunday: Closed

Tuesdays: MercyWatch medical mobile team onsite

Buses: #101 Blue Swift Line #196

Website: jeankimfoundation.org

— Christine Koch

Edmonds