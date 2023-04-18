Letter to the editor: Lynnwood hygiene center could use your donations

Posted: April 18, 2023 3

Editor:

With the weather becoming warmer, the Lynnwood hygiene center is gearing up for increased use of services. Services provided are restroom, showers, laundry, snacks and clothing. If you are spring cleaning or downsizing, the center would appreciate your donation of the whole array of men’s clothing and hygiene products.  First-aid and laundry supplies are helpful and an additional list of donations can be found on the website.

What:      Hygiene Center

Where:    19726 64th Ave.W.  (behind Lynnwood L.A. Fitness). Cross streets: Hwy 99 and 196th

When:     Monday – Saturday  10 a .m.-6 p.m. check-in by 4:30 p.m.

Sunday:  Closed

Tuesdays:  MercyWatch medical mobile team onsite

Buses:    #101   Blue Swift Line   #196

Website: jeankimfoundation.org

— Christine Koch
Edmonds

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

BACK TO HOME