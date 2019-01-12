Letter to the editor: Make Lynnwood City Center more pedestrian-friendly

Dear Lynnwood City Council:

PLEASE, if you expect more transit riders and pedestrians (as you have expressed recently) consider what Lynnwood is like for pedestrians.

Lynnwood City Center is completely car-centric. Pedestrians are merely a nuisance to the majority of Lynnwood right now. I traverse Lynnwood on foot daily. You allowed City Center at Lynnwood to be built, and then allowed the hotel next door to take away the sidewalk between City Center and the Transit Center on 200th for a block. So we either have pedestrians walking on 200th in the road, or pedestrians who have to go three to four long blocks out of their way. Do councilmembers walk through Lynnwood city center to experience what it’s like for pedestrians and transit riders? Have you tried to cross the streets in the time allowed at the lights? Have you experienced drivers blocking crosswalks? Have you seen the filth on the sidewalks that is never cleaned up?

The area of 44th and 196th is the heart of Lynnwood and it’s an ugly area where broken glass and garbage sits for months on the sidewalks. Does Lynnwood have any cleaning crews? Perhaps we need more? What about police walking the streets? Everett is doing that on Colby now and having excellent results. The only police I see are passing by on their motorcycles or in their SUVs. If you expect transit riders who don’t own vehicles (which you did express you expected when approving City Center at Lynnwood and SHAG) please make Lynnwood more pedestrian friendly.

From my experience as a pedestrian in Lynnwood, it is very unpleasant to be a pedestrian in Lynnwood. I have waited through two traffic lights for a walk signal after 7 p.m. in the rain while trying to cross 196th to make it home from work numerous times. Is it possible to make pedestrians more of a priority at lights? Has Lynnwood thought of lowering the speed limit through its city center to 30 mph now that residents are living right on 196th? Drivers are rarely staying under the current speed limit of 35. Lowering it to 30 may get folks to slow down to 35 or 40.

There are many things that could be done to make Lynnwood a safer (and more pleasant) place for pedestrians and transit riders. Please take some time to think about us during your upcoming retreat. Thanks for your time.

Lisa Michele

Lynnwood