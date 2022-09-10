Letter to the editor: Many reasons to support Julieta Altamirano-Crosby for county council vacancy

Editor:

A personalized copy of this letter was sent to each to each Precinct Committee Office (CPO) in the 21st and 32nd Legislative Districts:

It is with honor that I send to you my endorsement of Julieta Altamirano-Crosby, Lynnwood City Councilwoman, for appointment to the vacant Snohomish County Council Position No. 3. Councilmember Altamirano-Crosby is in her first term on the council. However, since her successful election in November 2019, Dr. Altamirano-Crosby has served courageously and effectively.

Dr. Altamirano-Crosby is known for her unselfish community volunteerism and engagements, especially her unwavering dedication the improved the quality of life for “the least of these.” Julieta has worked tirelessly for the disadvantaged, regardless of the root causes, from the time she arrived in the United States in 2009 from her native Guerrero, Mexico. Her distinguished service in the community includes being a member of the League of Women Voters in Snohomish County, and being a board member of the Lynnwood Food Bank, Community Leadership Board of the National Resource Center for Refugees, Immigrants and Migrants, the Foundation for Edmonds School District, and more.

As a councilmember on the Lynnwood City Council, Dr. Altamirano-Crosby has learned firsthand and has grown in her understanding of the responsibilities and protocols of governance. These qualities were instrumental in the decision to unanimously elect her chair of the Snohomish Health District Board.

As you are aware, Snohomish County is home to one of the fastest-growing ethnic, immigrant and migrant groups in the state of Washington. The fastest-growing ethic group in Snohomish County is our Latino population. Dr. Altamirano-Crosby’s Mexican heritage, leadership in communities of color, and passion for people uniquely equip her with a perspective and experience that will prove to be invaluable on the county council, and to the people of Snohomish County. She is the first Latina to ever be elected to office in the City of Lynnwood.

It is with humility that I request that you recommend Dr. Julieta Altamirano-Crosby for the vacant position on the Snohomish County Council.

Sincerely,

Wally Webster II

Lynnwood