Letter to the editor: Money to burn

Editor:

When is a dollar not a dollar? When it’s only worth 98 cents — and you’ve just lost your job.

Since January 2025, over half a million people have lost their jobs to DOGE, tariffs and a slowing economy. Meanwhile, tax cuts for billionaires and rising costs of housing, food, energy and health care push the rest of us closer to the brink of despair.

These are not “normal” numbers: for instance, according to recent articles in Forbes and Retail Dive, tech job losses are up 36% over 2024; retail job losses are up 249%. And those numbers are going to get worse as Trump’s tariffs kick into high gear. When the cost of basic goods forces more of us to make painful choices, more businesses will close — and more jobs will be lost. All while Trump spends $200 million on a golden ballroom, $1 billion on a golden jet, and $1 million per day while he golfs at Mar a Lago (21 days in the first 6 months of 2025 alone).

What can we do? Hit. The. Streets. Change will happen when politicians of both parties fear losing their seats unless they fight the far-right agenda.This Labor Day, join your neighbors at a “Workers Over Billionaires” march, sign-waving or other demonstration. (Find one near you at www.mobilize.us.) Let’s remind them — in a voice too loud to ignore — that they took an oath to work for the people, not for the rich.

Otherwise, we might as well burn our dollar bills for heat.

Sandy Labyris

Shoreline