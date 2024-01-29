Letter to the editor: Prop 1 and 2 — A worthwhile investment in our community’s future

Editor:

On Tuesday, Feb. 13 we get to vote on two Edmonds School District funding propositions that are truly important to our community’s future. I am encouraging you to vote yes for both.

My three children attended and graduated from the Edmonds Schools. We were fortunate to have moved into the district in 1990. Local voters before our arrival made the investment to build schools, grounds and sports fields to allow our children to learn, grow and flourish as they progressed toward adulthood. Now it is our turn to make those same investments so that the next generation of students have similar opportunities to learn, grow and flourish on their journey to adulthood.

To me, Propositions 1 and 2 are less about taxes and more about the value one places on the future success of our community, the overall health of our civic discourse, and the strength and vibrancy of our democracy going forward. All are tethered to our public schools.

Propositions 1 and 2 are also about my grandchildren, your grandchildren, and your neighbors’ grandchildren. They’re an investment in kids you’ll likely never meet, akin to the investments made for my kids and your kids by the residents who came before us.

Edmonds Public Schools began in 1899. Many dollars have been invested since that time to provide the resources for the success of many students. Vote yes on Feb. 13 so that investment will carry over to the future.

Thank you.

Tom Mesaros

Former Edmonds City Councilmember and volunteer for Yes for ESD Kids