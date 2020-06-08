Letter to the editor: Responding to mayor’s veto of tax relief

Editor:

Disappointed is an understatement regarding the mayor’s veto of a very small tax relief ordinance to aid the struggling people of Lynnwood. But also disappointing is the misrepresentations about how this compassionate ordinance was passed.

Lynnwood expects to receive around $1.188 million in CARES Act funds. Only about $200,000 will go to support about 300 critically needy families in our community.

This COVID-19 devastation is going to effect the families of Lynnwood for years to come. The original tax relief proposal was to begin June 1st, but was delayed in order to give the city time to adjust. The mayor’s veto claimed that the delayed implementation was outside of the COVID-19 window. Again, COVID-19 will impact our poorest families for many months, and most likely years. It seems like governmental selfishness and lack of empathy to think otherwise.

This is COVID-19 tax relief.

The tax relief was properly proposed at the May 11 Council business meeting. As a courtesy during this “Zoom Era,” the intent and written motion were sent to the council in advance. Before the official motion was properly read, it was clarified that the motion would be postponed to May 26 so that it could be discussed at a work session and another business meeting. This motion was discussed at three City Council meetings.

To put this in perspective, at the end of 2019 the administration presented budget amendments at a work session and it was then passed at a second meeting three weeks later.

It was also disingenuous to claim the motion was made without explanation. Extensive debate occurred at all three Council meetings as well as a written explanation given to the Council President on May 12 – two weeks before the final vote.

This ordinance was presented in a totally proper, totally legal, and in a totally transparent fashion and never came close to violating the Open Public Meetings Act.

This veto is a clear indication that the city’s administration appears to use city revenues for their projects and expenditures rather than give a minuscule tax relief to our families when they are hurting financially.

Jim Smith

Councilmember

City of Lynnwood