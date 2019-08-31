Letter to the editor: Sessions best-qualified candidate for City Council Pos. 7

Dear Editor:

I could not agree with Mr. Richard Clark’s letter on Aug. 26, 2019. Mr. Clark’s assessment of Shannon Session’s talents, intellect, vision and knowledge of the past, present and future of Lynnwood is spot on. Shannon’s love for and understanding of the vibrant growth challenges Lynnwood is facing during the next four years and beyond are exceptional. Not only is Shannon head and shoulders the best-qualified candidate for Lynnwood City Council Position 7, but in two years, she will make an outstanding candidate for mayor.

Wally Webster II

Lynnwood