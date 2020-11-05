Letter to the editor: South County Fire says thanks to voters for approving benefit charge

Dear Editor,

South County Fire wants to thank the voters for approving a benefit charge during the recent election. We sincerely appreciate your support and trust in us as we move forward with this new funding model to better serve our taxpayers.

Voters in more than a dozen Washington communities also have approved a benefit charge because they feel it is a fairer way to pay for service. With a benefit charge, the fire levy is reduced and a charge is assessed depending on a property’s size and use.

Smaller properties (such as single-family homes) pay less than larger developments because it takes fewer resources to defend them in an emergency. More than 95 percent of property owners in South County Fire’s service area will pay less or the same for emergency services in 2021 with the benefit charge.

The benefit charge will appear on 2021 property tax statements that the County mails early next year. In the meantime, we are always available to answer questions you may have about this or any issue.

Again, thank you for your support. It’s an honor for us to serve our residents and businesses.

Sincerely,

Chief Thad Hovis

South County Fire