Letter to the editor: Strom Peterson’s work in state Legislature, on county council benefits residents

Editor:

As many of your readers know, I have been in and around Snohomish County politics for some time, elected to the Snohomish County Council, the Mill Creek City Council, and I have worked with countless elected officials on a wide range of issues.

In that time, few have had the integrity, humility and willingness to put in the work as Strom Peterson. His service in the Washington State Legislature and on the Snohomish County Council are an incredible benefit to the residents of South Snohomish County. Understanding how these two levels of government interact is invaluable to creating good statewide policy and making sure it works for our residents.

Strom has dedicated his life to public service for all the right reasons. I am proud to endorse him for reelection as State Representative, Legislative District 21 and am grateful to work with him.

Sincerely,

Terry Ryan

Former Snohomish County Councilmember