Letter to the editor: Supporting Julieta Altamirano-Crosby for county council appointment

Editor:

My name is Dr. Paul A. Stoot, Sr, and I am the executive director for Rise Up Academy and the Senior Pastor for Greater Trinity Church in Everett, Washington.

I am writing this letter in support of Dr. Julieta Altamirano-Crosby for the Democratic Precinct Officer nomination for appointment to the Snohomish County Council District 3 vacancy. Dr. Altamirano-Crosby is a qualified woman of color that has been devoted to the residents of Lynnwood and Snohomish County for many years. She currently serves on the Lynnwood City Council, and she is the current chair of the Board of Health for Snohomish Health District, and most recently appointed to the Volunteers of America Steering Committee of the Lynnwood Neighborhood Center located on the grounds of Trinity Lutheran Church. District 3 is the most ethnically diverse city in Snohomish County, and it has grown over the past years into a vibrant community with a strong economy including family-owned businesses, quality neighborhoods and a community that continues to excel.

As a community leader for over 30 years, I understand the responsibility and dedication that it takes to be committed to your community. I have had the pleasure to work side by side with Dr. Altamirano-Crosby on various community projects, and as a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization we have partnered with her organization WAGRO to provide resources to the groups of people who belong to the marginalized and underserved communities.

It’s vital that we vote our values, and in support of Dr. Julieta Altamirano-Crosby, I have full confidence that she will continue to be an effective advocate for health, housing, acceptance, economic opportunity, and racial equality. She will continue to bring new ideas and different perspectives if she is appointed to the Snohomish County Council District 3. She is approachable, engaged, and genuinely committed to governing well.

It is a privilege to be able to support my friend Dr. Julieta Altamirano-Crosby.

Respectfully Submitted,

Dr. Paul A. Stoot, Sr.

Executive Director, Rise Up/Greater Trinity Academy

Everett