Letter to the editor: Supporting Nick Coelho for city council

Editor:

In the Lynnwood City Council race, position 4, I support Nick Coelho instead of Jim Smith.

Nick has volunteered consistently for the City of Lynnwood, and for Snohomish County.

He seems to me to be both persuasive and pleasant, and humble in his assertiveness. While he is justly proud of the growth of “Around the Table,” which he co-owns, he has often promoted other Lynnwood businesses.

Smith repeats himself often, and has a pushy style. It is quite clear to me that he is protective of his and others’ status as single-family homeowners. He also pines for senior discounts on his property taxes. He has not shown a similar passion for finding broader solutions for housing availability and affordability (although the Housing Action Plan was passed in May 2021).

Smith refused to properly apologize at a city council meeting, after being confronted about his unpleasant interactions with Lynnwood staff.

Coelho seems to be a refreshing contrast to Smith. He has more nuanced perspectives, and a more open thought process.

I trust that Coelho, more than Smith, can help to eventually achieve the best possible solutions to Lynnwood’s housing, safety, and social challenges. His fresh perspective is needed.

I think that city and county councils, school boards, etc. make decisions (often influenced by what the state has decided) that impact everyone, no matter where a person spends their time. So I think it is wise to research all elections.

Rita Koenigs

Edmonds