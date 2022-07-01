Letter to the editor: Supporting Petra Bigea for 21st District legislative seat

Editor:

I have become acquainted with Petra Bigea over several years while I studied government and participated in politics here in the 21st Legislative District.

Petra understands the dangers of, and what can happen when, citizens are attracted to the allure of big government.

Petra, like many others, believes our rights – even the very basic ones – are eroding away and that something must be done to protect them.

She is very involved in what you might call the “New” movement toward freedom and liberty – and she doesn’t mind sharing with you why it’s important to protect these goals.

Petra is a hard worker with first-hand knowledge of what life would be like if we let our rights be taken away from us and she believes government should work for the people not the other way around.

Petra would be an excellent Representative for the people in the 21st Legislative District and for all of the citizens of Washington state.

Please elect Petra Bigea to the Washington State House of Representatives in the 21st Legislative District.

Jeff Scherrer

Edmonds