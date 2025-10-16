Letter to the editor: Tam Bui has my support for Court of Appeals

Editor:

I am a proud volunteer and supporter of Judge Tam Bui in her campaign for the Court of Appeals seat.

I first met Judge Bui in 2023, when I was called to serve as a juror in her court room. I was apprehensive at first, not just about my preconceived notions about the justice system, but also about what my position as a juror even entailed. Judge Bui put all that to rest. She was clear in her instructions, firm and serious in her behavior, but also compassionate toward not just the defendant and witnesses, but also toward those of us in the jury box. She conducted herself in such a way that I felt at ease in her courtroom, knowing that I was in the court room of a just, honorable judge whom I knew would deliver a fair and measured ruling once us jurors came to our decision.

I chose to volunteer in her campaign this summer, and have gotten to know Judge Bui personally during this time. I consider her to be not just a friend but also a role model. As a Gen Z voter, it’s important to me that the judge Snohomish County elects for the Court of Appeals Division 1 District 2 position is someone who has proven herself to have the wisdom, temperament, and experience that Snohomish County deserves in a judge.

I will be voting for Judge Tam Bui for the Court of Appeals, and I hope you do, too.

Faith Beltrán

Marysville