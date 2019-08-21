Letter to the editor: Thank you to Zero Waste volunteers at Taste Edmonds

Editor:

We want to thank all the volunteers who came to Taste Edmonds to help staff the Zero Waste Stations. Students from Edmonds Community College, community members, graduates from the wonderful WSU Extension Sustainable Community Stewards program, plus all the appreciative patrons together managed to divert much material from going to the landfill.

Food scraps, compostable plates and bowls, etc. are heading to a commercial compost facility and most of bottles and cans were recycled, all from the simple fact of having the correct collection bins to choose from.

A very special thanks goes to Vivian Olson and her team of Waste Warriors who went above and beyond in helping us aim for a better Zero Waste event.

Steve Fisher

Recycling Coordinator

City of Edmonds

Heather Teegarden

WSU Extension Sustainable Stewards Program