Letter to the Editor: Thanks to all who supported the Goodwill Fill the Truck event

Dear Edmonds, Lynnwood, and Mountlake Terrace Community Members:

The Meadowdale High School Key Club would like to thank you so much for your tremendous support during our recent Saturday, Sept. 19 Goodwill Fill the Truck event. Because of your generous donations, we were able to fill two trucks! The funds will help the Key Club members attend the District Key Club Convention, which will be held in Seattle this spring.

We apologize to those, who waited in line for so long, and especially to those, who were turned away when even the second truck filled so quickly. The second truck had difficulty arriving in a timely manner and we vastly underestimated the response in this time of COVID.

That so many people wished to support the Meadowdale Key Club fills our hearts. In service and leadership, the Key Club thanks you!

Jenae Kirby

On behalf of the Meadowdale High School Key Club