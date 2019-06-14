Letter to the Editor: Thanks to our Girls on the Run community

Editor:

What has 1,400 feet and a smile that can light up the whole county? Answer: 700 girls and their running buddies crossing the finish line at Saturday’s Girls on the Run of Snohomish County’s Spring 5k at Everett Memorial Stadium in Everett! All our girls — from 51 teams throughout Snohomish County — came together for the end-of-season 5k which is the culmination of 12 weeks of hard work and goal-setting.

This 5k was the biggest we’ve held in the four years Girls on the Run of Snohomish County has operated. I’m so grateful for sponsors who made the day possible: American Girl Doll, Arena Sports Mill Creek, Brooks, Clif Bar, Everett Aquasox, The Everett Clinic, Experience Momentum, Funko, Haggen Food and Pharmacy, The Health and Wellness Clinic, Home Run Solutions, Marysville Family Dentistry, Mountain Pacific Bank, Perteet Engineering, Premera, Seattle Storm Basketball, and Snohomish Running Company.

With each season, we reach more girls — and need more community support to do it. One of the key elements of the Girls on the Run program is “connections.” Lessons focus on cooperative skills and team building, and girls learn firsthand how to create positive connections with parents and caregivers, teachers, peers and their communities. The support of our generous community partners, and the participation by families, coaches and volunteers are vital not only for our 5k event but also as an illustration of strong community connections making great things possible.

I’m so proud to say that this is proving true for our girls and our program in Snohomish County!

Megan Wolfe, Executive Director

Girls on the Run of Snohomish County