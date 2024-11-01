Letter to the editor: Time to review flag etiquette

Editor:

As we approach election day and Veterans Day, it is a good time to review etiquette for flying the American Flag with respect and dignity.

If your flag is now dusty rose, tan and gray blue, it is not an emblem of patriotism. If your flag is wrapped around the pole, or snagged on the rain gutter, or shredded into a fringe of strips, it is not an emblem of patriotism. If your flag is dragging on the ground from an advertising sign, or hanging unlit 24 hours a day, or incorrectly displayed with other flags, it is not an emblem of patriotism.

Thank you.

Kathleen Sheldon

Lynnwood