Letter to the editor: Vote for Rick Larsen, a supporter of veterans and the U.S. Postal Service

Dear Editor,

I am a constituent of Congressman Rick Larsen’s and live in Lynnwood. I am a USPS retiree and a veteran. Congressman Larsen has always listened to my viewpoints. On veteran issues, I have always appreciated that Congressman Larsen has advocated in Congress for the younger veterans. I think this is very important with volunteer armed forces. When we can assure veterans that they have a representative that will help them; with jobs, securing benefits for our veterans returning with disabilities and with the myriad of help that a military veteran may need, this reminds them that our country has not forgotten them for their service.

As a United States Postal Service retiree, I know Congressman Larsen understands the importance of this government service that provides communication between Americans, delivery of medicines and an essential service that is dedicated to the American public.

These are just two reasons why I support Congressman Larsen and believe he needs to be returned to the Second District House position for the next two years.

Robert James

Lynnwood