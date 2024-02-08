Letter to the editor: What’s at stake with school levy, bond vote

Dear Editor:

Less than a week remains until ballots are due on Feb. 13. Here’s what’s at stake:

Proposition 1: A construction bond that would replace several outdated schools in need of safety and accessibility upgrades and would provide necessary updates at schools throughout the District (things like single-entry buildings, roofs and windows, ADA compliance, and energy-efficient upgrades).

Proposition 2: A replacement levy for technology and district-wide security and operational updates (things like boilers, HVAC systems, roofs, and fields).

Both propositions are tax neutral. They do not increase the current property tax rate. Funding these measures is necessary because, regrettably, the state legislature is not responsible for funding the construction or renovation of schools.

Whether you have kids in the District or not, there’s much at stake — the safety of our children and teachers, the vibrancy of our neighborhoods, the health of our local economy, and the desirability of our community to homeowners and businesses. Strong schools build strong communities.

Above are just a few reasons why Propositions 1 and 2 have earned support from elected leaders in our community. Endorsements (made in the individual’s private capacity) include:

Rick Larsen, Marko Liias, Jesse Salomon, Lillian Ortiz-Self, Strom Petersen, Cindy Riu, Mike Rosen, Vivian Olson, Susan Paine, Will Chen, Chris Eck, Neil Tibbott, Jenna Nand.

Edmonds has a proud history of supporting our public schools and investing in our community. We look forward to continuing that trend next Tuesday. Please remember to vote yes!

Caroline Gaskill, Yes for ESD Kids

Yesforesdkids.org