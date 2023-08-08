Letter to the editor: Why I’m supporting Susanna Johnson for sheriff

Editor:

Snohomish County Sheriff incumbent Adam Fortney is being challenged by Susanna Johnson.

I am grateful to her for courageously stepping up to the challenge of replacing someone who in the past claimed that he preferred to not enforce a mandate from Gov. Inslee, and who has recently aligned with groups that have far right-wing beliefs. Fortney re-hired deputies who were investigated by the SMART team in 2019, and dismissed, due to egregiously not following police procedures. Under Fortney’s watch, the Sheriff’s Office lost its accreditation in 2021, which Johnson had helped to secure. And Fortney has been working toward getting that back since he filed for re-election of this campaign.

It seems that Johnson would not have allowed the loss of accreditation to occur. I agree with the community organizers and influencers, as well as past sheriffs and others, who believe that she is more qualified than Fortney because of her integrity, experience and leadership, among other things.

And because candidates gather with constituents and leaders at parks, homes, breweries and other community venues, we have a better opportunity to meet candidates running for office than we had during the pandemic. I have learned that Johnson has other wonderful qualities — boundless energy, a dry sense of humor, mental toughness, and an approachable demeanor.

I am hoping Susanna Johnson will be the new Snohomish County Sheriff in November.

Rita Koenigs

Edmonds