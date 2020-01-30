LHS cheer squad member Sara Bouchard named WIAA Athlete of Week

Lynnwood High School’s Sara Bouchard is a three-year member of the Royals’ cheer squad, a two-year captain of the team, a 3.849 GPA student taking four AP classes and a volunteer with the Foundation for Edmonds Schools and the Alderwood Boys and Girls Club. And now the LHS senior is also a Washington Interscholastic Activities Association Athlete of the Week.

Bouchard was one of 12 student athletes from around the state to receive the WIAA recognition this week and the first from the Edmonds School District to be selected for the honor this school year.

Bouchard “is an exceptional student-athlete whose leadership skills shine in and out of the classroom,” the WIAA said in its announcement of this week’s Athlete of the Week selectees.

Bouchard and her Lynnwood cheer squad will be competing in the upcoming WIAA State Cheerleading Championships on Friday, Feb. 7, at Battle Ground High School. The Blouchard-captained Royals placed second in the 3A/4A Non-Tumbling Small division of the WIAA state championships and fifth at a Spirit USA nationals’ competition last year.

— By Doug Petrowski