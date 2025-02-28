Liam Patrick Higgins: Sweet and kind, he had a passion for music

Liam Patrick Higgins

04/10/1995 – 02/15/2025

Our family is heartbroken to announce the sudden passing of Liam Higgins, on February 15, 2025 at the age of 29.

No one expected Liam’s life to end just now. We are all devastated knowing we can never see, hear, or touch him again, and he will be forever missed. He was born naturally sweet and kind, with a heart of gold, a big smile for everyone he met, and a joy to be around.

Liam’s passions were as diverse as they were vibrant. He was an enthusiastic fan of Star Wars, an avid gamer, a connoisseur of hot sauce, a “nod to grunge” flannel fan, and a fervent curator of Spotify playlists.

Liam’s sweet smile drew you in followed by a twinkle in his eye to signal a connection made. His humor brightened your day and kind heartedness permeated your soul. Liam was a devoted big brother and cousin, a loving and caring son, nephew and grandson, and a deeply loyal friend. His kindness, thoughtfulness, and humor left a lasting impression on everyone he met.

Liam settled into life in Salt Lake City and recently embraced a gift he had for working with children, particularly those with autism. As an autism specialist, he was understanding and connected to his students in a way that was both natural and profound. Children gravitated toward him, sensing his patience and genuine spirit. He found joy in learning how to reach each child individually, building impactful bonds.

Music was one of Liam’s greatest passions. Whether playing guitar or drums, listening to music, attending concerts, or creating his own melodies, he found solace and expression through sound. His love for music was infectious — he could bring people together with a song just as easily as he could with his warm and kind personality. Liam also loved chicken wings — the hotter the better, and was determined to get people to feel about them as he did. When Liam was little, he tried to emulate his favorite baseball players, Brett Boone and Ichiro. As an adult and with the knowledge that professional baseball was a long ago dream, he embraced the camaraderie and competition playing ball on a spirited softball team. As his coach shared, “Liam was the consummate team player. He played the game with a carefree, child-like joy and spirit that served as a refreshing reminder of why we fell in love with this game in the first place”.

Liam is deeply missed by his mother, Tracey Higgins; his sister and brother, Maggie and Aidan; his nana, Carole Kasprzyk; his aunt, Karen Kasprzyk; and his cousins Christian and Travis Grimm. He was preceded in death by his father, Patrick Higgins; his sister, Emma; his papa, Donald Kasprzyk; and his aunt, Christine Kasprzyk.

Liam’s life will be honored on March 7th, 2025 at Community Christian Fellowship, 615 Glen Street, in Edmonds, Washington. A viewing will begin at 2pm followed by a service starting at 3pm. Consider wearing your favorite flannel shirt in his memory!

Liam’s absence leaves a void that cannot be filled. His kindness touched many lives—whether through music, friendship, or the gentle way he worked with children. Though gone too soon, his memory will continue to inspire love and compassion in those who knew him.